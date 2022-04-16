TYRE — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at its newest location just south of state Thruway Exit 41.
The store opened Thursday. It adds 78 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Seneca County, according to company officials. Ground was broken on the project last spring.
“The store in Waterloo will offer the amenities Love’s is known for like fresh food and drinks and today’s latest technologies in its Mobile to Go Zone,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s, in a press release. “We’re pleased to serve customers at our fifth location in New York and help get them back on the road quickly and safely.”
The 11,000-square-foot location is open 24 hours seven days a week and offers many amenities, including:
• Subway (opening April 18) and Wendy’s (opened Thursday) fast food restaurants.
• 78 truck parking spaces.
• 60 car parking spaces.
• Seven RV parking spaces.
• Eight diesel bays.
• Seven showers.
• Laundry facilities.
• CAT scale.
• Speedco tire and lube services (opening later).
• Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
• Brand-name snacks.
• Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.
• A dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Seneca County House of Concern.
The company has more than 580 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love’s is family-owned and operated and employs more than 35,000 people nationwide.