TYRE — The Love’s Travel Stop just south of the Waterloo/Clyde Thruway exit is scheduled to open March 3, and the company has been hiring actively.
A third job fair was held Wednesday at the Hampton Inn on Balsley Road, with a fourth planned for Feb. 16, according to local store General Manager David Dobbins. That job fair also will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton.
By 1 p.m. yesterday, 14 job seekers had braved the cold to learn about Love’s and fill out applications, Dobbins said. The company is about halfway toward filling its 30 store positions, 20 restaurant (Subway and its own deli) jobs, and 20 truck care positions.
Ground was broken on the 11,000-square-foot travel stop last spring. The parcel is just south of Thruway Exit 41 and almost directly across the road from the Petro Travel Center. Love’s, an Oklahoma City-based, family-owned company with more than 580 locations in 41 states, announced its plans to build there in September 2019. This will be the company’s fifth travel stop in New York state.
In an email, company spokesperson Caitlin Campbell said the Tyre travel stop is a typical size for a Love’s location. The other New York stores are in Binghamton, Bath, Canaan (Columbia County), and Ripley (Chautauqua County); the latter also is scheduled to open March 3.
Dobbins has been pleased with the turnout at each of the job fairs; the first was at del Lago Resort and Casino in November and the second Dec. 22 at the Hampton.
“The people we are meeting are fantastic,” he said. “There seem to be a lot of people looking for work, which is good for us.”
He said the biggest employment needs right now are for the truck care center: tire technicians, mechanical apprentices, and diesel mechanics. The local store’s managerial hires already are training elsewhere, Dobbins added.
Love’s is open 24 hours. Its three workshifts run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 3-11 p.m., and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
That, plus the fact it’s a new location, attracted two potential employees to yesterday’s fair.
Tina Nadeau of Waterloo lived in Ohio for several years, where she became familiar with the Love’s franchise. She said she’s looking for a second part-time job and prefers overnight shifts, which she’s worked in the past.
“There’s not a lot of places around here (that have them),” she said.
Stevie Kinsley of Geneva applied for a job because, as a new store, she felt she’d have a better chance at a daytime shift she needs because of childcare responsibilities. She didn’t have a particular job in mind.
“Pretty much anything, but the shift is major,” Kinsley said, adding she likes the fact she can start with a new store on the ground floor and hopefully work her way up fairly quickly.
Dobbins, who has been with Love’s for four years, most recently in New Jersey, called Love’s a good company to work for, adding that their motto is “if you take care of our customers we’ll take care of you.” He found that especially to be the case during Covid-19, with Love’s buying employees’ lunches when they worked and offering paid leave if they got sick. The company also facilitated a transfer for him so he could be with his wife while she tended to a family matter.
Love’s opened 38 new locations and added more than 3,000 truck parking spots in 2021, according to a company news release. This year the company is hoping to open 40 travel stops, adding 3,000 truck parking spaces and 3,000 jobs in the process.