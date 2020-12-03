LYONS — Lyons Bancorp Inc. declared the company’s quarterly cash dividend on both its preferred and common stock at its recent meeting.
The board of directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.00% cumulative preferred stock. That dividend is payable on Dec. 15 to all preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30. The board also declared a $0.31 quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. This dividend is payable on Jan. 15, 2021, to all common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31.
As of last week, the annualized dividend yield on the bank’s common stock exceeded 3.44%.
Lyons Bancorp is the financial holding company for Lyons National Bank. Among LNB’s branch offices are Lyons, Clyde, Macedon, Newark, Ontario and Wolcott in Wayne County; Canandaigua, Farmington and Geneva in Ontario County; Penn Yan in Yates County; and Waterloo in Seneca County.