LYONS — In consideration of financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lyons Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Lyons National Bank, funded its allowance for loan losses in 2020 aggressively. Record revenues earned by the company afforded it the ability to follow this conservative strategy.
In 2020, the company’s total revenues were $56 million, $6 million more than the $50 million it generated in 2019. The increased revenues allowed the company to add $6.3 million to its ALL in 2020 as compared to the $2.3 million it added in 2019. The company’s actual loan losses in 2020 fell to $431,000, approximately 50% of the $821,000 it realized in 2019.
“Until the battle against the coronavirus is won and the overall financial picture improves, we will continue to err on the side of caution,” Lyons Bancorp Chairman and President Bob Schick said in a press release. “Nationwide, many small businesses and families are still struggling financially.”
Taking a conservative financial approach did end the company’s run of 23 consecutive years of ever-increasing annual net income after tax. For 2020, Lyons Bancorp earned $10.3 million, down from $11 million earned in the previous year. On a per-share basis, the company earned $3.12 per common share vs. $3.33 per common share in 2019. Both numbers are calculated on a fully diluted basis.
“Watching our earnings streak end is a small price to pay for the added cushion in our loan allowance and ultimately the financial strength of the Bank,” Schick remarked.
As a result of the federal government’s largest ever financial assistance/stimulus package and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive approach to lower interest rates, assets at the company’s main subsidiary, LNB, ballooned by 22% to $1.42 billion at the end of 2020 as compared to $1.16 billion at the end of 2019. Loans at LNB, led by the SBA PPP loan program and residential mortgages, grew $157 million, a gain of 18%.
“Quickly realizing the severity of the developing economic crisis, we marshaled forces throughout the bank to process PPP loan applications and get much needed money into the hands of our customers and non-customers alike,” LNB President and CEO Tom Kime said. “Our folks worked around the clock for many months processing approximately 1,200 applications totaling more than $116 million of PPP loans. We also worked diligently with these folks to have their loans forgiven. Historically low interest rates resulted in a record number of residential mortgage applications processed by the bank. To say our employees earned their paychecks in 2020 would be a gross understatement.”