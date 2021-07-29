LYONS — On July 22, Lyons Bancorp, Inc. declared a special one-time $0.10 per share cash dividend to be paid to all its common stock shareholders who will be recorded on its books at the close of business on August 2. The dividend will be paid on Monday, August 16. This dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly dividend.
“After raising our common stock dividend for 22 consecutive years, the Board chose to follow a prudent approach last year of preserving our capital by not raising the dividend due to the financial uncertainties brought about by the pandemic,” said Robert Schick, Board Chairman and President of Lyons Bancorp, Inc. “A return to more normal financial times and the strong year-to-date earnings performance of The Lyons National Bank afforded the Board the opportunity to declare this special dividend.”
Based on the Company’s current trading price, combining the special $0.10 dividend with the current annualized dividend of $1.24 produces a dividend yield of 3.15%.