LYONS — Lyons Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Lyons National Bank, reported earnings of $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 23% over the third quarter of 2020.
On a per-share basis, earnings were $1.01 vs. $0.82 for 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 ending on Sept. 30, earnings were $9.1 million, or $2.75 per share, compared to $7.6 million or $2.30 per share for the same period in 2020.
On a contiguous quarter basis, third-quarter earnings increased 10% over second quarter earnings. All per share numbers are reported on a fully diluted basis.
Assets totaled $1.6 billion at the end of September, an increase of $259 million from September 30, 2020. The gain was driven by deposits which increased by $230 million or 18% to $1.5 billion. Loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $70 million or 7% from last September.
Loans charged off totaled $162,000, or 0.02% of total loans for the first nine months of 2021. That compares to $234,000, or 0.03% of total loans charged off in the first nine months of 2020. Non-performing loans at September 30, 2021, totaled $3.7 million or 0.34% virtually the amount and percentage as last year.
The bank continues to maintain a loan loss reserve of almost $18 million or 1.63% of total loans.
The bank has not, and does not plan in the future, to drawn down any portion of the precautionary loan loss reserves it set aside last year in a move related to the pandemic.
The company’s return on average assets was 0.78% at September 30, 2021, vs. 0.79% at Sept. 30, 2020. The company’s return on average equity increased to 12.55% at Sept. 30, 2021, as compared to 10.96% at Sept. 30, 2020. A continuation of historically low interest rates further compressed the company’s net interest margin to 2.90% at Sept. 30, 2021, from 3.19% at Sept. 30, 2020. However, year-to-date net interest income rose by over $3.0 million or 10.5% from 2020 due to growth in the balance sheet. The Company’s efficiency ratio through September 30, 2021, was 73.0% but is showing progress due to cost control by dropping to below 72% in the third quarter.