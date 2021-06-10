LYONS — Lyons Rod and Gun Club has been named Lyons Main Street Program’s Business of the Month for May.
Lyons Rod and Gun Club, at 656 Leach Road offers an outdoor rifle range and a multi-lane indoor pistol range. The club, which was founded in 1943, is a non-profit organization that runs on memberships. A social club house, banquet hall and pavilion are available to rent.
The organization is a large community donor for Lyons and surrounding communities, helping out the Clifton Cancer Center Benefit, youth programs, school programs, sporting events and community-wide events.
Normal business hours are 4-11 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Fridays, noon - 1:30 a.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (315) 946-4331.