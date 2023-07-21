LYONS — The Helpful Hearts Community Closet is a local non-profit organization at 12 Geneva St. that sells clothing, household items, and much more.
The organization was founded in 2016 by Carolyn Cook and Nancy Ramos, when they started collecting items that were left behind from families’ garage sales. When they had collected a decent amount of stuff, they would organize a “free-cycle.” It was held outside of the Lyons Community Center every month, and eventually it got big enough that Cook started renting a building to open a thrift shop.
The store already has moved once, from a space on William Street. But now, the store needs larger digs again.
“We don’t have enough parking or storage,” Cook said. “We want to move to a bigger space and try to open a soup kitchen.”
She said they are in the process of seeking out other spaces.
All of the proceeds that are made through the thrift shop are put back into Helpful Hearts. The money that isn’t put into savings to buy a bigger space, or used to pay bills, is sent to different charities such as the Family Promise.
In the back of the thrift shop, there is a “free room,” where people can come when they are open and take clothes and any household items they need.
“There are no qualifications that anyone has to meet in order to take from the free room,” Ramos said. “It is there for anyone who could use it.”
Helpful Hearts donates to other charities if they are given something they don’t accept, such as furniture.
Ramos is the case manager at Family Promise, another organization in Lyons that helps with housing and other needs. She noted that they will accept furniture or anything else that Helpful Hearts won’t accept. Cook also will post on Facebook anything that they won’t accept; if anyone is interested they can reach out to her.
Helpful Hearts sometimes hosts Red Cross food drives throughout the year at the Lyons Community Center, and they hold two extra food giveaways in November and December, during the holidays. All the food they have is donated from food pantries and other entities. It is very rare that any of the food has to be purchased.
Depending on how many donations they have received, the community closet will make back-to-school baskets for the community full of school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Cook and Ramos said they want to be able to start a soup kitchen because they see a need for it. Cook said they want to stay in Lyons because that is the county seat and it’s where the Department of Social Services is. Meaning, anyone who comes to Lyons for help is referred to Helpful Hearts, which is why it is important for them to stay in Lyons.
“We see a need and we fill a need. There are multitudes of needs, if not just clothing,” Ramos said. “I partner with Carolyn to get food boxes for my families. It’s not just about one thing, it’s about all these entities in Wayne county working together.”
The Helpful Hearts Community Closet accepts donations of clothing and household items, as long as they are in clean and usable condition. They also accept canned foods, diapers, wipes, and hygiene products.