MACEDON — A long-time Macedon white and magnetic board manufacturer is getting state assistance to expand.
Empire State Development announced Monday that Magnatag, on O’Neil Road, will be creating up to 16 jobs and retaining another 42 with the purchase of additional machinery and other equipment. ESD is providing job tax credits valued at up to $200,000.
Magnatag was started in Monroe County in 1967 by the late Wally Krapf. It was relocated to Macedon in 1974 and underwent an expansion in 1982, said Town Supervisor Kim Leonard.
Magnatag offers over 2,300 ready-to-use white and magnetic board kits and other related products for all-purpose job and task-specific uses, the company said. Its global clients include factories, hospitals, schools, corporate offices and the military.
The announcement recognizes the first phase of a larger expansion that is expected to be completed in the next three to four years.
Magnatag President Christian Krapf, founder Wally Krapf’s son, said the “expansion will dramatically improve the quality of our product, opening doors to new markets while providing greater value to our current customers. We are very grateful that New York State was willing to help us grow and keep our business here in the Finger Lakes region.”
Added Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Commissioner Kevin Younis: “New York is committed to supporting the growth and success of innovative, high-tech manufacturers. The expansion of Magnatag’s Wayne County operations will allow this family-owned business to service more global clients, while creating top quality jobs that will help to fuel the Finger Lakes regional economy.”
Leonard said she is pleased to see the long-time Macedon company expanding.
“We could not be happier that Magnatag chose Macedon and Wayne County, as their home and wish them continued success,” she said. “We look forward to welcoming new employees and know they will realize what a great place Macedon, Wayne County, is to work and live. Our region is so very blessed to have the Finger Lakes Forward program working hand-in-hand with other local, county and state agencies, revitalizing communities leading to continued economic growth.”
The county’s state legislative representatives also issued congratulatory remarks.
Said Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua: “Magnatag is an innovative small business contributing to the economic diversity and vitality of the Finger Lakes. I thank Magnatag for its continued investment and congratulate President Christian Krapf and the Magnatag team on this expansion that will create more good jobs in Wayne County.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-131 of Lyons: “This is exactly what we need coming out of a pandemic, a state and county partnership supporting a local business. I applaud the Empire State Development for their steadfast commitment to businesses in Wayne County. A special thank you to Magnatag President Christian Krapf and the employees for the continual growth and development of themselves and the company. This is a company that will continue to provide dependable and substantive job opportunities for years to come.”
Wayne County Industrial Development Agency Director Brian Pincelli said the agency assisted in bringing ESD and Magnatag together, and he expects the agency to play a greater role in Magnatag’s next phase of expansion.
He called the announcement “another example of the advanced manufacturing happening in Wayne County. We are proud to have them here and look forward to assisting in their growth.”