MACEDON — The president of the company planning a new hotel and adjacent fast-food restaurant in this Wayne County town is ready to get rolling on the development.
“We’re really, really excited for the project,” said Jett Mehta, who heads the Penfield-based Indus Group. “It’s a community we’re already party of.”
He noted that Indus already owns a Taco Bell on Route 31 in Macedon, across the highway from where his company will build a three-story, 70-unit hotel, along with an adjacent KFC.
With next-door Perinton in Monroe County filling up commercial development wise, Mehta, sees Macedon as a logical spot for additional development.
“It’s a desirable place to be,” said Mehta, who grew up in Fairport.
The Microtel by Wyndham is a “globally recognized brand” and is being built with the business traveler in mind, Mehta explained.
“There’s a rich business history here (in the Rochester area),” he said, noting that the Microtel brand was actually born in Rochester before being purchased.
He expects the new hotel to generate its largest amount of business in the summer and fall, and is “very confident that the hotel industry is going to make a complete recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Macedon Microtel will be the Indus Group’s 10th, he said. Their most recent Microtel project was in Farmington.
Work on the KFC has started, and the goal is to be open by the end of the year, said Mehta. Hotel construction is likely to start in the spring, he added.
“I think everybody will be very pleased when they see the beautiful rooms and meetings space,” he said. “It will be a very nice property.”
Mehta said the company has been working on the project for close to a year.
“The town of Macedon is so very excited to welcome Indus Hospitality, a locally owned company to our community,” said Town Supervisor Kim Leonard, noting that the KFC “will have the newest branding look in the country for these franchises, and that “Indus Hospitality has worked diligently with the town and area residents to accommodate issues and concerns brought up throughout their approval process.”
Leonard, a Macedon native, remembered the former Wayne Villa Motel on the corner of Wayneport Road and Route 31, which was just west of where the new hotel and KFC are being built.
“It was a well-respected and beautiful area with an in-ground pool in the front, and one of the main attractions in our town for outside guests,” she said. “I believe Grace and Nicholas Zurich (the motel’s original owners) would be very proud to see the improvements made to their home and motel site, and it provides the town of Macedon with not only an increase in our assessed values, but a place people from out of town or family and friends visiting can stay. The proximity to the New York State Thruway and Rochester’s I-490 is an ideal location for any business travelers looking for a setting outside of the busy local surrounding towns and Rochester.”
Mehta said the hotel and restaurant is expected to create 45 to 50 jobs.
He emphasized that they are not just developers looking for a quick return on their investments.
“We are a local company, a family business of owner/operators,” he said, noting properties that include Holiday Inn Express and Kindred Fare in Geneva, Microtel in Penn Yan, along with a host of Dunkin’ and Taco Bell restaurants. “We are long-term investors and holders of the business.”
Another major development is planned for the western Wayne County town.
Stone Haven Custom Homes of Perinton is planning a mixed-use development on 85 acres just west of where the hotel will be built. The project calls for up to 280 townhome units, as well as three commercial spaces close to Route 31.