LYONS — When industrial development agencies approve tax breaks for business projects, ground normally has not yet been broken.
That’s not the case for Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham, a 31,509-square-foot, three-story hotel with 71 rooms being built on Route 31 in Macedon not far from the Monroe County line.
“It is not typical,” said Brian Pincelli, Wayne County’s director of economic development and planning, of tax breaks after construction has started. “While our application and approval process started several months ago, the developer has in fact been working at the risk of not being approved for benefits.”
Under the plan approved unanimously and without public discussion by IDA members, Indus 31 LLC — which is owned by Jett and Hasit Mehta of Indus Hospitality Group — will receive nearly $1.57 million in tax benefits. Those include a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement worth nearly $1.2 million, mortgage tax savings of $61,000, and sales tax savings of about $317,000.
Jett Mehta, CEO of Indus Hospitality Group, said changing conditions in hotel project financing necessitate the need for tax breaks.
“As one of the preeminent hotel developers in the region, IHG is uniquely positioned to undertake this project and successfully position it within the local business infrastructure to facilitate long-term growth,” Mehta wrote to IDA and Economic Development Corporation members in August. “However … the current dynamics surrounding financing and constructing hotels makes for an extremely difficult environment. First, banks remain very reticent to commit long-term financing to such projects without seeing significant subsidies. Only two short years ago we saw the industry decimated to the tune of almost 90% of our year-over-year revenue. While rooms are being booked again, banks are still very restrained in their commitments to hotel projects.”
In the letter, IHG said it was seeking a “minimum of a 20-year PILOT agreement,” but the one approved by the IDA is 10 years, “the same that we offer all of our projects since I’ve been here,” Pincelli noted. However, the IDA did provide some additional breathing room by allowing Indus to make no payments for the first five years of the PILOT.
In all, the various taxing entities — the town, county and Palmyra-Macedon school district — will share in $422,614 over those 10 years, as opposed to the $1.6 million they would have received without the tax incentives.
Mehta said the hotel plays a key role in the county’s growth.
“Top existing employers like Baldwin Richardson Foods, as well as new employers like the major proposed cannabis cultivation at the former site of Jindal Films … look to business-class hotels like ours as a key part of the business infrastructure,” he said.
Penfield-based Indus’ most recent hotel opening is the 60-room Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham on Route 332 in Farmington. It also own hotels in Geneva and other upstate locations, along with fast-food franchises to include Dunkin’, Taco Bell and KFC. In fact, its newest KFC sits next to the under-construction Microtel in Macedon.