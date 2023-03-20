CANANDAIGUA — The changing face of auto dealerships in Canandaigua continues.
Last week, the Maguire Family of Dealerships announced it had acquired Shepard Ford of Canandaigua.
This is the Ithaca-based company’s first foray into the Canandaigua market.
In a news release, Maguire said it “is thrilled to introduce this exciting new addition to its growing list of auto sales and service operations across Western and Central New York.”
First established in the Tompkins County village of Trumansburg in 1977, Maguire owns 18 dealerships from the Syracuse region, through the Finger Lakes, and into greater Buffalo.
Maguire said the current Shepard Ford employees are expected to stay with the dealership, which is now called Maguire Ford of Canandaigua.
“We’re thrilled to be moving into this new community and can’t wait to get to know our Canandaigua neighbors,” said Phil Maguire, president of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. “Our dealership has always been focused on doing right by our customers, giving back to our community, and we’re looking forward to continuing that tradition.”
Maguire said it has consistently been among a small number of auto dealers across the country to receive Automotive News’ Best Dealerships to Work For Award. In fact, said the company, at least one Maguire dealership location has received this award every year since its introduction in 2012.
Maguire said it is recognized across upstate New York for their “hassle-free car buying experience” and sales and service of 19 brands across 18 locations.
Maguire said its customers enjoy a vast inventory of new and pre-owned cars and trucks, friendly service, along with upfront pricing and “no hidden costs or tacked-on fees.”
The purchase of Maguire follows the acquisition of the Randall Farnsworth Auto Group’s General Motors dealerships on Route 332. Additionally, other dealers in the corridor have also changed hands: West Herr owns the Toyota, Mazda and Honda dealerships, while Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is under new ownership as well.