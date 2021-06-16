GENEVA — Getting around Geneva isn’t easy for many city residents. For some, it’s a disability that precludes them from driving, while others can’t afford to own a car.
Courtney Fowler’s new business, Colaa Medical Transport and Taxi, looks to address both those needs.
Fowler spent 15 years assisting people as a certified nursing assistant, personal care assistant and home health aide, and her most recent job was with Finger Lakes Alcoholism Counseling and Referral Agency, or FLACRA. A friend suggested she start a business related to her background in the medical field, so Fowler decided in January to get into the medical transportation business.
By March, Colaa Medical Transport was rolling. She was set up in a medical transport portal, much like Instacart, where drivers note available hours and accept or decline transportation assignments.
“When I started it was slow,” Fowler said, explaining that Colaa is the name of her previous beauty products business. “But the calls started coming in and it was go, go, go.”
Fowler planned to do only medical transports, but quickly realized there was a great need for general transportation services in the city, especially in a region where there aren’t many taxi companies or ride-sharing services such as Uber.
She has hired three drivers to accommodate the growth and dispatches calls for service from her home. Business picked up so quickly she had to purchase a second minivan to accommodate demand.
The mother of three operates the business out of her East North Street home. Fowler said she’s a proud Black business owner, and equally proud to provide a much-needed service in a city where transportation challenges remain. In Geneva, grocery stores and many retailers are not within close proximity for a large portion of residents.
There is considerable satisfaction that comes with the job, she said.
“You meet people from all walks of life and people with disabilities,” said Fowler, who still drives when the need arises. “I enjoy it. It gives me a lot of extra time to be a mom. I sleep awesome knowing I’m providing a service that cannot only help my family, but help somebody else’s.”
Fowler started the business when many COVID-19 safety protocols were in place — many have been lifted in New York because of lowering infection rates and increasing vaccinations — and she continues to ask employees and customers to wear masks. She disinfects the vehicles after each run.
“Better safe than sorry,” Fowler said, noting she works with a vulnerable population.
She is excited for the potential Colaa Medical Transport and Taxi offers and is expanding beyond beyond the city — slowly.
“I’m praying,” she said. “I know this can go far. I want to be able to provide service wherever I can.”