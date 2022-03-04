URBANA — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages almost 5,000 miles away, it hits close to home at one of the Finger Lakes wineries.
Dr. Konstantin Frank, who introduced vinifera grapes to the Finger Lakes and founded the winery in his name, hailed from Odessa, Ukraine. Konstantin’s professional degrees were completed at the Odessa Agricultural College, and his research was conducted at many Ukrainian agricultural stations.
Wars and invasions were a regular part of Konstantin’s early life. During the first 40 years, his family lived through multiple invasions and revolutions, while emigrating among Ukraine, Russia, Austria, and Bavaria. During World War II, his sister, Julia, and Julia’s daughter were killed during street fighting in Odessa.
Many descendants of the Frank family still live in Ukraine today. More than 1 million people have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion. It is a painful reminder that history is literally repeating itself, after decades of Soviet oppression.
This weekend, beginning today and continuing through Sunday, the winery will donate 50% of its proceeds to the efforts of World Central Kitchen, one of the charitable organizations active in relief efforts in Ukraine. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is first to the front lines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. WCK has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.
“Nothing sends a bigger message of hope than a humble plate of food. And that’s the only thing we know how to do,” Andrés said in a release. “America is gonna be with the people of Ukraine.”
Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, which is on Middle Road, is open this weekend. Their hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wine can be ordered online at www.drfrankwines.com.