NEWARK — Market Alternatives has been named Business of the Month by the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce.
When Larry DePauw opened Market Alternatives in 1994, the risk management agency occupied space in his home’s unfinished basement. Within a year, he outgrew that space and moved downtown.
DePauw started in the insurance business at 18 years old, selling Prudential Life Insurance. After learning the business, he worked with his dad, also an agent. They soon started their own agency, DePauw & Son.
Market Alternatives prides itself as being “old school” and able to meet a variety of needs.