GENEVA — The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host a Member Milestone Celebration to honor the official grand opening and relocation of Kowalski Legal PLLC Oct. 13.
The event is set for 4-6 p.m. at the renovated downtown Geneva site at 74 Seneca St., space once occupied by the iconic Area Records.
There will be an open house, light refreshments and a ribbon-cutting. A photo op for Chamber members and event attendees will occur at 4:45 p.m.
This is the third expansion and move for Kowalski Legal, which originally opened its doors in November 2016. The firm specializes in legal services for commercial and residential real-estate transactions, serving the Finger Lakes and Greater Rochester communities.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP no later than Oct. 11 by contacting the Chamber at 315-789-1776 or info@genevany.com.
To find out more about Kowalski Legal, visit www.kowalskilegal.com.