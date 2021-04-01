COOPERSTOWN — The Martin family, owners of Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery in Seneca Falls, will open a second satellite tasting room in this Otsego County community known worldwide as the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Martin family purchased the Susquehanna SPCA buildings and plans on opening the tasting room in the Thrift Shop location. The tasting room is projected to open June 1.
“My family and I are thrilled to grow our business in Cooperstown,” said Bill Martin, co-owner of Montezuma Winery. “Adding this location to our business will bring a taste of the Finger Lakes to Otsego County, allowing the residents and visitors the opportunity to taste our great products.”
The Cooperstown location will be the fifth location added to the Martin family wineries and distilleries, joining:
● Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery in Seneca Falls.
● Montezuma Winery in Old Forge.
● Idol Ridge Winery & Alder Creek Distillery in Lodi.
● Fossenvue Winery in Lodi.
Montezuma Winery wines range from dry to sweet, including riesling, cabernet franc, and the famous Fat Frog Wines. They will carry artisanal, hand-crafted spirits from Hidden Marsh Distillery, including bourbon whiskey, vodka, and more.
Aside from wines and spirits, patrons can enjoy ice-cold wine slushies made from Fat Frog Red or Diamond wines.