PHELPS — ValveTech Inc. didn't play a role in the original moon landing 50 years ago — the company wasn't founded until 1986 by Michael Mullally — but it is playing a big role presently in space travel and hopes to continue to do so into the future.
Mullally died last December, but his son Tim is a partner, vice president and chief financial officer of the company today.
"We have been involved with the space program for most of our lives, beginning with an introduction to the business by our father," he said. "He founded the company in 1986 and built it into what it is today."
Tim said his father "lives on through us and our work here at ValveTech. Most of the concepts used in our hardware today came from the ideas Michael had decades ago."
Mullally said ValveTech has been involved with numerous contractors including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Orbital Sciences, NASA, JFL, Naval Research Laboratory, AeroJet, HR Textron, Airbus, Thales, KHI and more.
"We have components on the v-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, the International Space Station, Orion, the replacement for the space shuttle, a number of satellite platforms, Virgin Galactic Spaceship Two, just to name a handful," he said.
In June, former NASA astronaut and shuttle pilot Tony Antonelli visited ValveTech, speaking to employees to let them know that what they do is important and necessary to future space travel. Antonelli is working to rejuvenate the Orion program and get humans back to space and to the moon surface by 2024.
"The Orion spacecraft is the future of space exploration and future moon landings. We are extremely proud of our involvement in this program and are excited for what the future might bring," Mullally said.
ValveTech is not the only company in the Finger Lakes involved in the aerospace industry. A partial listing of some of the others that devote at least part of their business to it are IEC Electronics and Micro-Tech Machine in Newark, Triplett Machine in Phelps, GW Lisk in Clifton Springs, Advanced Atomization Technologies and Parker-Hannifin in Clyde, and Optimax Systems, Inc. in Ontario.
Magnus Precision Manufacturing in Phelps is another. Grant Oberdorf is the president and said Magnus manufactures parts for the satellite and defense systems industry for several large aerospace contractors. He said due to the nature of the company's work, he could not disclose any information as to what they manufacture and for whom because of security concerns.
Overdorf himself was 13 at the time of the 1969 moon landing.
"But quite frankly, the landing had zero impact on my life," he said. "The only things that impacted me at age 13 in 1969 were the Jackson Five and the 1969 Camaro Z28."
