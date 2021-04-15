WATERLOO — Two regional agencies, Mozaic in Waterloo and Challenge Workforce Solutions of Ithaca, have formed an alliance that took effect April 7.
Mozaic, which was created when Arc of Seneca Cayuga and Arc of Yates merged in 2020, offers a range of clinical, residential, educational, vocational and day service programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities. Mozaic also runs a thriving integrated enterprise, Finger Lakes Textiles, which has been manufacturing winter hats and other apparel for U.S. Armed Forces and the public for over 25 years.
Challenge Workforce Solutions, established as an independent non-profit organization in 1968, focuses on community-based prevocational and supported employment services for people with disabilities, mental health diagnoses, and socioeconomic or legal obstacles. It also markets contract staffing solutions that augment operations at Cornell University, Ithaca College, Cayuga Medical Center, and many other employers.
“We are excited about this alliance with Challenge," said Allen Connely, president and CEO of Mozaic. "Both organizations strive to provide the highest quality of service and share commonalities in our culture and best practices. The biggest sources of opportunity come through collaborations with excellent organizations and Challenge definitely exemplifies excellence.”