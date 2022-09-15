PHELPS — A partnership between MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign has led to a new facility in this Ontario County village.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Sept. 10 to celebrate the opening of the MVP Health Care Fitness Court.
The Fitness Court is a free, open-air wellness spread, behind the Phelps Community Center, that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with people 14 and older in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels and allow users to move at their own pace. Users can also download the free Fitness Court app, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.
“We are so excited to offer a path for free healthy lifestyles in this community,” Janie Burgess, executive director of the Phelps Community Center, said in a press release. “The long-term goal is simple, ‘Live Better.’”
“The launch of the MVP Health Care Fitness Court in Phelps is a step towards providing access to resources that can change the trajectory of someone’s health and wellness journey,” MVP Health Care President and CEO Chris Del Vecchio said.