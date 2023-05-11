GENEVA — A proposal to grant Nardozzi Companies about $1.1 million in tax breaks toward construction of new headquarters on 17 acres the company is buying in the city’s Industrial Park is receiving opposition.
The road construction and waste-hauling company is asking the city’s Industrial Development Agency for a property tax exemption of nearly $920,957 over 10-15 years, along with a sales tax exemption of $168,750 and a mortgage tax exemption of $19,743. In total, the company is seeking about $1.1 million in tax breaks.
In return for the incentives, the project would create 12-15 jobs over three years and retain 40-60 positions.
The company, the contractor for the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape project, is moving from its Genesee Street headquarters.
At a public hearing on the proposed tax breaks held May 3, IDA Administrator Tracy Verrier of MRB Group read letters from residents opposing the plan. One of those expressing opposition was Kathryn Slining-Haynes, who said the tax breaks run contrary to the expressed goals of the city to generate more revenue.
“The city of Geneva, as is repeated over and over at City Council meetings, has need of a stronger tax base,” she said. “Why, then, are we contemplating, yet again, letting a corporation off the hook? This system of providing extensive tax breaks to companies appears to me to be a never-ending cycle and feels close to extortion.”
She wondered how much income the city has lost because of payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements granted by the IDA. As examples, she cited Guardian Glass — whose tax-break package was extended with significantly lower revenues for taxing entities — as well as Lake’s Edge Seneca and Trinity Church Inn, the latter two the IDA’s most recently approved packages.
“Nardozzi is an established business here in town,” she said. “They recently completed a huge contract with the city of Geneva, which provided multiple years of work for the company. This is not a company that Geneva is trying to attract to the area, which is, in my understanding, the intended purpose of PILOTs.”
May Farnsworth and James Norwalk also oppose the tax breaks.
“While we understand the importance of attracting and retaining businesses in our community, we believe that offering such generous incentives to already established companies like Nardozzi sends the wrong message,” they wrote. “It undermines the integrity of our tax system and fails to provide any certain benefit to the broader community.
“Nardozzi is a company that can clearly afford to pay its fair share of taxes. Their decision to seek out such an incentive package speaks volumes about their priorities as a company. … By reducing Nardozzi’s tax burden, we are essentially shifting the burden onto other taxpayers and limiting our ability to invest in essential public services like education and public safety.”
James Nardozzi, the company’s president, disagreed with the arguments in the two letters.
“We do think the PILOT is necessary and justified,” he said during the public hearing.
Nardozzi said the company has created 43 “good-paying” jobs with plans to add more.
“We’ve done so without a PILOT,” he said, adding that there was a time earlier in company history when they could have sought one.
The IDA board has not scheduled a vote on the proposed tax breaks.
“We will be discussing those comments when the board meets for the vote, which will be after the Planning Board approves the site plan,” IDA Board Chair Anne Nenneau said in response to a request for comment on the letters.
A site plan and architectural review is on the Planning Board’s May 15 agenda.