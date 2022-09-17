GENEVA — Mike Bogan, who handles the solid waste business for Nardozzi Companies, said he stopped into City Hall Sept. 8 — the day after Council lifted restrictions on the number of trash haulers that can operate in the city — to apply for licenses for his operations.
On Tuesday, Nardozzi became the city’s newest hauler after months of debate on the city’s solid waste regulations.
In fact, it was Nardozzi that sparked those changes.
The company had begun providing commercial trash pickup for a number of businesses and organizations in the city, including the Geneva Housing Authority and Geneva General Hospital, because their hauler had not picked up trash on a consistent basis.
“The Geneva Housing Authority said, ‘Enough’s enough,’” Bogan said. “The trash was piling up, rodents were being drawn in, so they contracted with us.”
However, they were doing so without a license, a requirement for any hauler to operate in the city. That’s something Housing Authority Director Andy Tyman admitted they should have known before hiring Nardozzi.
Another Geneva business, Ashley Furniture on Exchange Street, had a similar service issue, said Bogan, a former Casella manager.
“They (businesses and institutions) don’t want trash piling up, and Ashley Furniture is another prime example,” he said.
However, the city ultimately learned Nardozzi was operating without a license, and officials ordered the company to stop collecting within city limits.
Bogan said Nardozzi meant no harm. They just wanted to provide an option for customers who didn’t feel they were being properly served.
All that’s in the past, said Bogan, and the company is quickly gaining commercial customers since entering the trash hauler business in March 2021, with five trucks and nearly 200 roll-off and front-load trash containers.
“Initially we were just going to be in the Dumpster business,” Bogan said. “But customers don’t like their options limited. We stress quality over quantity and impeccable service. We’ve really had a huge influx of commercial customers.”
At this point, Nardozzi is focused on building its commercial services, but it has a residential license as well and will enter that market when it’s ready, Bogan said.
That means enough employees and equipment to do the job.
“I could have accepted new residential customers with the blink of an eye, but we’re not ready yet,” he explained. “We’re going to drive it home when we’re ready. Move over. We’re coming in.”
City Clerk Lori Guinan said no other company had applied for a permit as of Friday.