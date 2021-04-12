GENEVA — A growing Geneva construction company is edging closer to an expansion that includes building a $2.5 million headquarters at the city’s Industrial Park on Forge Avenue.
Friday morning, the Geneva Industrial Development Agency gave final and unanimous approval of the sale for four parcels totaling about 17 acres at the Industrial Park to Nardozzi Paving and Construction, which City Manager Sage Gerling said has run out of space at its current location at 124 N. Genesee St., next to the Geneva Enterprise Development Center.
Nardozzi is paying $115,000 for the properties.
The Industrial Park land is owned by the IDA under a joint venture agreement with the city and the Ontario County IDA, and they will all share in the funds, Gerling said.
The deal received unanimous approval by City Council on Wednesday, while the Ontario County IDA also approved it.
“This is a strong effort to try to grow and maintain a growing company,” said IDA member Rick Bley.
The sale is not complete. Gerling said the company is seeking incentives from the IDA that include a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would reduce the company’s tax liability, as well as sales and mortgage tax exemptions.
“No application (for the PILOT) has come before the board yet, but we anticipate it in the next few months,” said Gerling.
In the meantime, the company is not waiting to get rolling on its new digs. As part of the sale, Nardozzi is entering into a $1 lease with the IDA for up to three months on the property so that it can begin moving equipment on site.
“We’re slammed. There is absolutely no more space here, which is a good thing,” company President Jim Nardozzi said at a February meeting of the Geneva IDA, where he outlined the expansion proposal.
Nardozzi told the IDA that the company looked at western Ontario County and even Monroe County as possible new locations for its headquarters but wanted to stay in Geneva.
“We’ve got a significant amount of roots” in Geneva, he said.
Nardozzi said he approached Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers to determine if there was a space for expansion in the city. The Industrial Park was determined to be the best location. As part of the sale, the company will locate its main facility on a nearly 6-acre site on Forge Avenue. The other parcels, which include some sections adjacent to wetlands, will need improvements before they can be used, he said.
Nardozzi could not be reached for comment Friday following the land purchase approval by the IDA.
He told the IDA in February that since starting as a landscaping company 15 years ago, Nardozzi has added 33 jobs. Nardozzi Companies is now comprised of three divisions: Nardozzi Paving and Construction, Finger Lakes Landscaping and Masonry, and Nardozzi Design and Engineering.
“The bottom line is we’re creating jobs steadily and continually,” Nardozzi told the IDA in February. “We’re optimistic, we’re committed and we’re passionate about staying here.”
As part of the sale, Nardozzi has agreed to pay up to $15,000 of closing and appraisal costs. Gerling noted that an appraisal was done and that it matched the sale price of the parcels.
Gerling said it’s unclear what Nardozzi will do with its current site on Genesee Street.