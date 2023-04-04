GENEVA — The growing Nardozzi Companies, whose projects include the Routes 5&20 and downtown streetscape work, is close to completing its move to 17 acres of land it is purchasing at the city’s Industrial Park for its new headquarters.
The estimated cost to build is $2.5 million — and Nardozzi is requesting tax incentives in return for job-creation and -retention guarantees at the company, which also got into the commercial waste-hauling business recently.
Under its proposal, Nardozzi is asking for a property tax exemption of nearly $920,957 over 10-15 years, along with a sales tax exemption of $168,750 and a mortgage tax exemption of $19,743. In total, the company is seeking about $1.1 million in tax breaks.
At its meeting Friday morning, the IDA is expected set a date for the required public hearing on the tax incentives.
The project is expected create 12-15 jobs over three years and retain 40-60 positions.
The sale of the Industrial Park land — some of which is on Forge Avenue — to Nardozzi for $115,000 was approved by the IDA, City Council, and the Ontario County IDA in March 2021. The Industrial Park is owned by the IDA under a joint venture agreement with the city and the Ontario County IDA.
Nardozzi’s current headquarters are on Genesee Street, near the Geneva Enterprise Development Center.
However, Tracy Verrier of MRB Group, who serves as administrator for the IDA, said “the contingencies just weren’t met in the original timeline due to various delays. As such, the deal was extended.” She said the original sale agreement expired in December, and the “IDA asked Nardozzi to stop delivering any material to the site while there was not an active contract in place.”
Verrier said a new sales agreement was established earlier this year. The land sale and PILOT will likely close at the same time, she added.