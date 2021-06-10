GENEVA — Butter got a bad rap in America in the 1970s and 1980s. It was branded as unhealthy and something we should avoid if we wanted to be healthy.
Turns out the stuff they told us to eat instead, margarine, loaded with trans fats that are bad for the heart, was much worse for us. And it tasted lousy to boot.
But butter is back. Big time, with top chefs using it not just on bread and in baking and pan frying or sautéing, but to punch up a whole bunch of foods, including steaks. Finishing butters can be found in many restaurants and kitchens.
A Geneva couple thinks it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the nation’s renewed love affair with butter.
Noelle and Mike Parish have opened the Gourmet Butter Shop at 112 Seneca St. in downtown Geneva in renovated space that had been vacant for some time.
What you’ll discover is that while butter is dandy in its plain form, the addition of fresh ingredients — from the sweet to the savory — can kick up dishes ranging from beef, poultry and seafood to rice, potatoes and baked goods.
“We have butter for every meal at home,” said the mother of two, who worked in nursing before getting into the compounding butter business. Her husband works for UPS.
“It is good on everything,” she said.
Like so many fledgling businesses, The Gourmet Butter Shop got its start at home — in Parish’s kitchen.
“I’m a big cook,” she said. “I like to make meals as enjoyable as possible. I already knew I could make butter, and I said, ‘Why don’t I add all these fresh ingredients?’”
Parish began compounding butter for relatives and eventually began selling batches to friends and family. Encouraged by the response, the couple began hitting up stores, wineries and restaurants to see if they’d like to sell or use the products. They found success there as well.
“It got so big I said to my husband, ‘let’s have a storefront,’” she said.
They found a spot of Seneca Street owned by Bob Stivers, who she said did an amazing job renovating the space for them.
“He has been wonderful to work with,” Parish said.
The store is currently open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. When the kids go to school in the fall, said Noelle, hours will be expanded.
The butters, which come in 4-ounce containers, can also be found at Local Palate in Phelps, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva, the Vine Valley Store in Middlesex, Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva and Fox Run Vineyards in Benton. They use Fox Run wine for their wine-flavored butter.
The butters can be slathered on meats to add flavor and seal in juices or applied after taking off the grill or out of the pan, she notes. Lots of them work just fine when spread on bread. Each butter includes suggestions for foods it best pairs with.
Butter flavors range from garlic and herb to bacon and blue cheese and rosemary garlic on the savory end to chocolate and honey, blueberry pistachio honey and maple bacon on the sweeter side.
“You can taste the time that we put into these butters,” Parish said. “We’re very proud of our product.”
Count Dick Austin, one of the owners of Bella’s, across the street from the Gourmet Butter Shop, among their customers and fans.
“Supporting other small businesses is in our mission statement,” he said. “We tried a few samples, and they were absolutely outstanding. The prices are more than reasonable, and the flavor and quality are first rate. We are offering a sampler trio of butters along with a different variety of table bread than what we normally carry — a much more traditional semolina roll which pairs with the butter quite nicely. We are very pleased to have another small business partner in the Finger Lakes, as well as a Geneva.”
The store also features flavored cream cheeses, she notes, as well as what they call Dirty Mayonnaise, spicy versions of the condiment.
A little of their butter goes a long way, Parish notes.
“You need very small amounts of fresh ingredients to make the flavors pop,” she said. “We put out a good product and everything is fresh going into it.”
The uniqueness of what they’re doing is not lost on Parish.
“I know we’re the only butter shop in New York State,” she said.