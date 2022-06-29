GENEVA — The Temptations sang “Beauty’s Only Skin Deep,” but Jessica Lahr said she’s not in the vanity business.
Looking your best makes you feel better, said the owner of Empower Skin & Scalp Spa at 590 Pre-Emption Road, Suite 8, which opens its doors Thursday following a grand-opening celebration last week.
“You carry yourself more confidently,” she said. “What I’m doing is not superficial. When you look in the mirror and like what you see, you feel good. I’m all about embracing what you are and being your best self.”
Lahr is a state-licensed aesthetician, or skincare specialist.
She’s been working for several years at Vitalize Mind & Body on Monroe Avenue in Pittsford, but decided to break out on her own for largely personal reasons: The nearly hourly commute from Geneva to the spa and occasional late hours were cutting into family time. She has two boys involved in scholastic sports, with one moving onto high school this fall. She doesn’t want to miss out on those moments.
Lahr’s business offers a variety of skin care services — from facials designed to promote healthy and beautiful skin to treatments to address acne. She also offers makeup and makeup lessons, and you can get a spray tan there as well.
Her husband, Chad Lahr, a local businessman who owns Community Proud on Exchange Street, encouraged her to start her own business.
“Chad was really the catalyst,” she said. “He took a risk, leaving his job to start his own business. It’s scary to leave what you know, to take that chance.”
Her husband is pleased that she has.
“I’ve been trying to get her to go out on her own for a few years now,” he said. “She’s amazing at what she does. People love her, including me. I just believe in her. I know the feeling (of going out on your own). It’s always scary to take that step. She’s worthy. She can do it.”
Jessica, as many know, is a former Mrs. New York, and many people might believe she’s always had things go her way. She said that’s not true.
She related that in her early 20s, she was 70 pounds overweight and not feeling good about herself.
“I really struggled with my self-esteem,” she said. “It took 2½ years to get back to where I was. I felt more healthy. It empowered me.”
That transformation led her to volunteer gymnastics coaching, modeling, a return to school and the confidence to put herself on stage in the Mrs. New York competition.
“I’m all about embracing what you are and being your best self,” she said. “It’s not ego or looking for perfection. It’s how you feel inside and out.”
The business doesn’t officially open for another day, but she’s off to a good start, she said.
“I already have a full day of clients,” Lahr said. “I’m super excited.”
Lahr believes there’s a market for what she offers.
“I see the need, and I know Geneva and the area doesn’t have something like this,” she said. “Everybody’s traveling to Rochester.”
She explained that some of the services she provides can be found in the area, but that Empower Skin & Scalp Spa provides a broader scope.
“I don’t know anyone that offers everything I offer,” she said.