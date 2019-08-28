GENEVA — Marilla Gonzalez has grown up in the age of plastic, when it seems virtually every food and beverage container is made of the stuff.
Unfortunately, instead of it all being taken out of the waste stream to be recycled, a lot of it is polluting waterways and harming wildlife.
Gonzalez, the owner of The Waste Not Shop on Exchange Street in downtown Geneva, which opens Friday, is only 26, but she think it’s time to step back to an era when plastic packaging wasn’t seemingly wrapping every product.
“A lot of it is backward thinking,” said Gonzalez, who worked seven years at the former Mother Earth health food and health products store run by cousin Cynthia Bowen.
Gonzalez — who some may know as a member of the popular Geneva-based singing group the Lipker Sisters — said her goal is to offer products made by companies with sustainability at the forefront of everything they do, including the packaging their products come in.
“It’s anything you’d find in a health food store, but we’re doing it with a sustainable or packaging-free twist,” she said.
For an interesting example, she will be offering a dental floss dispenser that can be re-filled, as opposed to tossed away when it runs out.
As for products, The Waste Not Shop will offer bulk food items — things such as rice, teas, coffees and spices — to nutritional supplements, home-care products and “self-care” offerings like shampoo bars, conditioners and essential oils.
There also are “on-the-go” items such as water bottles, wooden kitchen utensils and environmentally friendly straws.
No fresh-food items are planned for now, but they could happen down the line.
Many of the offerings are similar to what Mother Earth had, she said, but The Waste Not Shop does not have the room to feature all the products her former employer featured.
“The emphasis on sustainability changed our product list (as well),” she said.
Sustainability, said Gonzalez, means it’s “not going to hurt the water. It’s not going to hurt the creatures in the water.”
She said there is a growing number of people who want to make more environmentally-conscious choices when they shop.
“There’s a huge market for this,” she said. “A lot of younger people are looking at the ways they consume things.”
That can mean saving one’s money to buy higher quality products that last longer and are worth repairing, which keeps them out of landfills.
“We have to make zero-waste and plastic-free accessible to any income level,” she said.
She said her experience at Mother Earth — she was a co-manager when Bowen chose to close it when retiring — will serve her well in her first business venture.
“It was hard to see it close, but I was always planning on how to make this work,” she said.
The Waste Not Shop got a $25,000 boost through the city’s Microenterprise program, which offers money for startups. She said without it, it would have been difficult to get the store off the ground.
Gonzalez also got help from the Entrepreneurial Studies program at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, which did some key market research for her.
The shop is in a space once used by attorney David Foster in a building owned by Josh Decker, co-owner of Monaco’s Coffee.
Renovations unearthed a brick wall and a tin ceiling.
“We’re really lucky to have a building with such character,” she said.