SENECA FALLS — The Town of Seneca Falls, in conjunction with the Seneca Falls Development Corporation (SFDC), is set to boost small businesses thanks to a recently awarded Microenterprise Assistance Program (MAP) grant.
An information meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Seneca Falls Recreation Center, 35 Water St.
The Seneca Falls MAP grant will cultivate new small businesses while also supporting existing ones looking to expand. Made possible through a grant from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the MAP program focuses on entrepreneurship and job creation for low-moderate income earners.
Complete program details will be shared at the information meeting, along with guidelines and applications for those who are eligible. The application period will be open from May 30 through June 30; the SFDC is available to answer questions and help guide interested parties through the process.
The program will be administered by the SFDC and will provide at least $178,500 in grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $35,000, with only a 10 percent equity match requirement.
Businesses will be subject to specific eligibility requirements. Grant funds can be used for the following expenses:
- Rent, mortgage and utilities
- Inventory (finished goods, raw materials/components, etc.)
- Marketing expenses
- Small equipment (such as items required for a worker’s job function, etc.)
- Furniture, fixtures and decor
- Supplies
- Soft costs (service providers, consultants, etc.)
Business sectors including industry, retail, service provision and tourism are all eligible to apply. Each applicant will be placed into one of two categories:
• Start-up business – These businesses must be started or owned by low-moderate income persons directly, and/or be businesses that will create additional jobs for low-moderate income persons. To be considered a “start-up” business, it must either be brand new or have been in operation fewer than six months from the May 30 application start date.
• Existing business – These businesses must have five or fewer employees, including the owner(s) of the business. The business must either be owned by low-moderate income persons or it must create one or more new jobs, the majority of which must be taken by or made available to low-moderate income persons.
“The Microenterprise Assistance Program is another way we are working to stimulate downtown business and help fill our open commercial spaces,” said Mike Ferrara, Seneca Falls town supervisor, in a press release. “Revitalizing a downtown area is a constant, step-by-step process, and we’re excited to add yet another program that helps support the formation and expansion of small businesses in Seneca Falls.”
“Revitalizing Seneca Falls isn’t an overnight fix,” said SFDC Director Greg Zellers in the release. “But through consistent efforts … including the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $600,000 Building Improvement Fund, this $210,000 MAP grant, and several other opportunities we’re working to secure, we’re determined to build a stronger and more vibrant Seneca Falls.”
No reservations are necessary for the May 30 informational meeting. Anyone with questions or those wanting to know if they are potentially eligible can contact Zellers at senecafallsdev@gmail.com.