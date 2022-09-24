LYONS — Tim and Mary Knapp sold their popular restaurant/pub Noonan’s in Perinton earlier this year, deciding their 10-year run in the food business was over.
“We started to realize how much work it is to run a restaurant,” Tim said. “We vowed never to be in the restaurant business again.”
Their departure didn’t last very long.
After doing some traveling and becoming empty-nesters, they are the new operators of the former Trombino’s on Pearl Street in Lyons, which is being rebranded as Trom’s.
“We realized we needed to go back to work,” he said.
And, they’re doing it at a familiar place. Mary is the sister-in-law of building owner Sean Dobbins, who has been searching for a new operator since Maitre D’ at Trombino’s, an upscale restaurant that never quite got its footing in Lyons, closed three years ago.
“We’d been coming in for 30 years,” said Tim, a Syracuse native.
Mary grew up in Auburn; the couple now lives in Victor. Tim’s background is as a golf pro, including stints at Locust Hill in Henrietta and Cobblestone Creek Country Club in Victor. It was at Locust Hill that Tim and Mary, a server at the country club, met and fell in love.
They entered the restaurant scene when Tim was searching for business ownership opportunities. He found it with the purchase of a former MacGregor’s Grill and Tap Room on Route 31 in the hamlet of Egypt.
“We wanted to make it the ‘Cheers’ of Fairport,” said Tim, in reference to the beloved TV comedy.
While they sold the restaurant in January, they are still building owners.
Dobbins invited them to look over Trombino’s as their next enterprise. They were sold, and now they are turning their energies toward reviving a restaurant that was at one time revered in the Lyons community and beyond. They’re looking at a tentative opening of Oct. 12.
Getting Trombino’s ready for patrons has not been a struggle, they said. The restaurant is in good shape and there was no dust accumulation. Dobbins said it’s been used for occasional events since its closing three years ago, most recently for a Lyons Chamber Business After Hours event Thursday night, which helped the new operators introduce themselves to the community.
Some fresh, cream-colored paint on some of the walls has brightened what a lot of folks thought was a relatively dimly lit space, while they’ve also added a couple of TVs to the bar, something Trombino’s never had.
The Knapps also are pleased to bring a touch of Noonan’s to Trom’s, with three of their cooks joining the staff, two of whom will travel from the other side of Rochester.
“When they saw the kitchen, they said they were in,” he said.
Mary said the goal for Trom’s is a menu that “pays tribute to the old Trombino’s (Italian) and what we did at Noonan’s.” They described Noonan’s as “casual American,” and those pub grub-type offerings can be seen on their tentative Trom’s menu — anything from burgers and sandwiches to steak, prime rib and seafood, along with a host of appetizers, including wings.
The Knapps don’t yet have a liquor license, but plan to apply soon, they said.
“We want to bring back the old Trombino’s, but up to date,” Mary said.
The goal is good food at reasonable prices, they agreed.
“This isn’t our livelihood 100 percent, so we can try to be more affordable,” said Tim, who noted that this would be the 75th anniversary for the original restaurant.
Initially, Trom’s will be open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. They expect to add hours as business builds.
The Knapps are looking for servers and bartenders. If interested, call them at (315) 946-8020.