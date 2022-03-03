GENEVA — A group of investors with links in New York and Italy has purchased the historic Geneva On The Lake hotel with plans to preserve and transform the lakeside property.
The new ownership said it will renovate the existing rooms quickly and add event and culinary facilities they hope will make the property a year-round regional attraction. Later phases of the effort could more than double the number of lodging by way of a 50-room addition with elevators the current facility is lacking.
The new ownership group is headed by Naved Amed, a New York City attorney and investment fund manager who was married at Geneva On The Lake and became a regular visitor to the hotel. He and his group believe the hotel and the Finger Lakes region have many of the characteristics they have come to love while operating an international law firm with clients on Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast.
“Geneva On The Lake has been a jewel in the Finger Lakes for decades,’’ Amed said. “It has represented the Finger Lakes well, but we knew it needed a little help. We want to pull out its Italian heritage and display that with a pronounced effort.’’
Geneva On The Lake’s original construction was based on a villa in Frascati, near Rome. Amed’s group, which includes a leading Italian restaurant and agriculture investor, intend to make classic and modern Italian cuisine a focal point of a new facility planned for the eastern end of the property. The hotel property extends from Lochland Road on the west to the lakefront itself on the east. The new event and culinary facility will be perched atop the slope that reaches down to a rail line that bisects the property’s lake frontage.
“We will have a rooftop patio right over the lake,’’ Amed said. “We foresee having different chefs coming in on rotation to offer new menus throughout the year.’’
The new ownership group includes Amed, the majority owner, as well as New York City restaurant investors and partners with interests in agriculture and restaurants in Italy.
Dave Bunnell, a Geneva developer who is a principal owner of the Plum Point Lodge on the west side Seneca Lake, 20 miles south of Geneva, also has invested in the project.
Amed said the new owners will retain the current employees — there are 27- full-time-equivalent jobs at the resort —and will work with local banks, builders and architects in rebuilding the property in phases over the next few years.
The new owners said they decided to move on the property when they learned the current owners had fielded interest from a non-profit, a deal that might have removed the property from the tax rolls. The owners preferred the property remain as a hotel.
“We felt this region is growing, and the maturing wine and brewery investments need a place like Geneva On The Lake,’’ Amed said, adding that the group intends to seek start-up assistance from the city Industrial Development Agency for what eventually will be a multimillion-dollar investment in the property.
The redevelopment of Geneva On The Lake is the second major project coming to the same stretch of Lochland Road, which also includes Belhurst Castle. A development group is about to break ground on a $17 million project at the site of the former American Legion property, just north of Belhurst.
“This is another sign that the Finger Lakes is rising and Geneva sits at ground zero for this wine and culinary renaissance,’’ said Bunnell, who assisted Amed and his partners in acquiring the property. “It is a great opportunity for Geneva to improve its tax base and create more local jobs.’’
For Geneva On The Lake, the sale is another chapter in a long and diverse history.
It was built in 1918 as a private home and later became a Capuchin monastery before being converted by brothers Norbert and William Schickel into apartments in 1981. Revenue needs in the early 1990s necessitated a renovation to a hotel concept.
The hotel later was sold to the Audi family, owners of Stickley Furniture, who have operated the property since 1994.
In many ways, Geneva On The Lake has been a quiet local institution, catering to mostly high-end customers and charging among the highest nightly rates for its luxury settings. The Audi family furnished its rooms with the striking Stickley furnishings produced by their own craftspeople over the decades, some of it in classic mission style. Its office walls are still crowded with pictures of U.S. presidents and other famous Americans who have spent nights in the hotel.
However, in recent years, as the Finger Lakes wine boom brought more lodging and bed-and-breakfast options to the region, the hotel’s setup was somewhat outdated. Because it was originally built as apartments, many of its rooms still contain kitchens, which can make the rooms feel cramped, despite picturesque views of Seneca Lake. The hotel’s kitchen and dining facilities have remained small and largely serving its hotel clientele over the years. Larger events at the facility have been held in temporary tents, and stylish, but limited meeting facilities have restricted that growing part of the region’s hospitality demand.
The Schickels have remained involved, even after selling the hotel 28 years ago.
Bill Schickel, 76, the son and nephew of the hotel founders, has managed the property for decades. He will continue to work for the new owners.
“I will be happy to die in my bootstraps,’’ he said.
Amed said the work on the hotel would be phased with room renovations and the event/culinary facility underway in the first year. Adding more rooms and some bungalows to the property’s north side will come later as the partners gauge demand for this new concept.
While the property will retain its villa feel, Amed and his partners will be looking to change the approach.
Luxury is not the only word Amed says he will use to project the property’s new concept. He pointed to the Italian region along Italy’s southern Amalfi Coast, where boutique hotels with top-flight wine and food options give visitors a chance to enjoy properties for two hours, two days or two weeks.
“Luxury can be an off-putting word,’’ Amed said. “Luxury can also be welcoming. I believe the Finger Lakes can do this. It is an untapped jewel. It represents so much beauty.’’