LYONS — Kim Boehm looks at it as giving back to the community where she grew up.
At 6 p.m. today, she will host a ribbon-cutting at her new real estate office, the Empire Realty Group, at 14 William St. She purchased the building, renovated it, and is aiming, primarily, to assist first-time home-buyers and those wanting to move up in the housing market.
“I moved away 11 years ago,” said the former dental hygienist who obtained her realty license in 2018, and whose parents still live in Lyons. “I wanted to come back to open my business here. Getting ready to do that, renovating the building, it’s been a labor of love.”
Boehm, 54, lives in Fairport with her husband, Michael, and their blended family of five children. She said she first became interested in real estate in 2017, when she was recovering from a cancer diagnosis. A friend thought it would be something that she might enjoy and look forward to once she healed.
It was.
She worked with a few different companies before joining Empire Realty Group of Webster; it is owned by Jim and Cheryl White. She said the Whites encouraged her to purchase her own building in Lyons and expand the business.
“They like that I own it,” she said about the property.
At one time, it belonged to the late Realtor and auctioneer Duane Ganz, and it’s been home to a medical office and many other businesses in its 123-year-history.
The building has three apartments on the second floor, which Boehm said made it easier for her to make the investment because of the potential rental income. She also is looking to show others that there are rental properties to purchase that might ease them into being building owners as well.
“It is really my niche,” she said about assisting people who are thinking about dipping their toes into real estate, either as a new buyer, someone looking to upgrade their living situation, or wanting to explore the possibility of investing in an income-generating property. “I love helping others, and I am really excited about this.”
Boehm said she is taking a class to get her associate broker’s license. Presently, she said, Jim White brokers her sales. The Whites have other offices in Rochester, Livonia, LeRoy and Dansville, and they serve the entire Finger Lakes region.
“Empire is my home,” Boehm said about listing homes and helping buyers in Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties. She wanted to emphasize that she does her utmost to take the fear and trepidation out of buying, or selling, a home.
At https://www.kbhometownteam.com/kim-boehm, Boehm describes herself as specializing “in my hand-holding approach for first-time home buyers and those buyers looking to move. I make sure to bring the most up-to-date market knowledge to my clients and always aim to provide the ‘Extra Experience’ while keeping it upbeat, fun, and stress-free! The ‘Golden Rule’ is my standard of care and driving principle … to treat you, the client, the way I’d want to be treated.”
She would like to have other agents work out of her Lyons office with her, but for now it’s just her — and Thor. Thor is her Mini Goldendoodle, who barked enthusiastically at the end of a telephone interview.
“He’s the mascot,” Boehm said.