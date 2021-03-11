VICTOR — Local restaurateur Josh Miles is bringing his latest restaurant concept to Eastview Mall this summer.
Nocino (pronounced no-chee-no) is an Italian restaurant that will feature a premium selection of steaks and chops, and a strong affinity for classic Italian American dishes. As a chef-owned restaurant, Nocino will feature family recipes, homemade pastas, and scratch cooking.
Nocino will be located in the front of the mall, near P.F. Changs and locally owned Village Bakery & Cafe. Miles and his partners want the restaurant to reflect a warm, welcoming and hospitable experience.
“Our goal is to make this restaurant feel like it’s a world unto itself,” he said. “We want people to forget where they are when they step inside.”
Miles’ wife, Jenna, will direct operations at Nocino initially. Josh Miles will co-own and operate Nocino with chef Jeremy Nucelli and Chelsea Felton, longtime colleagues of his, and also partners with him on a new downtown seafood and sushi restaurant, Velvet Belly, which is set to open this spring. Miles also owns and operates The Revelry, Branca Midtown, and Bitter Honey — all in downtown Rochester.
The name Nocino is a reference to the traditional Italian liqueur from the Emilia-Romagna region, and is made with unripe walnuts. The signature cocktail at Nocino’s will be a cross between a Rob Roy and a Boulevardier — and, of course, will include the liqueur sharing the restaurant’s namesake.
While the eatery is slated to open to the public in late summer, follow the progress on Instagram and at www.eatnocino.com.
Earlier this month at Eastview, Tai Chi Bubble Tea opened in the mall’s food court. An all-new Forever 21 opened last week. Other highly anticipated additions to the mall this year include Dick’s Sporting Goods, which will open this month, and the return of popular clothing brand H&M this summer. Work is underway on a the previously announced BlakeRyan store and Hannoush Jewelers, both with springtime openings planned.
Additional coming soon announcements are expected soon.