GENEVA — About a year ago, the longtime Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership owned by the D’Amico family underwent a big change when it was purchased by the Friendly Auto Group.
A year later, another big change is underway.
The longtime showroom and service center on Routes 5&20 is coming down to make way for a new, expanded facility.
Motorists driving by recently might have wondered what had happened at the site. The showroom was empty and the cars and trucks gone from the lot.
What they might not have noticed is the sign that says the dealership has temporarily moved up the road to 875 Routes 5&20, the home of FLX Line-X, a Friendly owned company that provides undercoating, rust protection and more. It operates at what was the former Friendly Ford location before the company built the new dealership to the west.
“We’re working on getting a bigger sign out there,” said General Manager Jeff McKee.
He said Friendly considered refurbishing the existing building but decided a new facility would better service customers in the year ahead.
“We’re here for the long haul,” he said.
Still, he understands the history behind the now-empty facility that opened in the 1960s.
“It’s a shame that we have to demolish that building,” he said. “There’s no other solution.”
The new 30,000-square-foot facility will be set back farther from the road, he noted, and reflects an effort to improve customer experience.
McKee said the larger facility includes a service area two to three times the size of the one in the now-empty building. It should generate more revenue, but more importantly, better serve customers, he said. It includes an express lane services section for things such as oil changes and tire rotations.
He pointed to the nearby Ford dealership that opened in 2017, which offers a far greater number of amenities.
The move comes amid a challenging time for the car industry. Supply chain issues have resulted in inventory shortages and sometimes long waits for vehicles to be delivered to customers.
“The supply chain issue has improved slightly,” McKee noted.
Friendly hopes to have the new dealership open within a year, he said.
Friendly Auto Group has five locations, the two on Routes 5&20, a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership south of Penn Yan, as well as Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram locations in Hamilton, Madison County.