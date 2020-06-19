HAMMONDSORT — Heron Hill Winery has hired Jordan Harris as winemaker.
“This appointment of Jordan Harris as winemaker will continue our ongoing goal in increasing quality, ensuring our success and Heron Hill’s legacy,” Heron Hill managing partner Eric Frarey said in a news release.
Harris has captured numerous honors in the wine industry.
He began as a student at Niagara College in Ontario, Canada and placed first in Canada at the Inter-Rhone Sommelier Challenge in 2004. Months later, he finished third in the world in the International Challenge in Avignon, France. After graduation he was recognized as one of Canada’s top up-and-coming winemakers.
In 2007, he went to Tarara Winery on the Potomac River in rural Loudoun County, Virginia. He was named in the Top 30 Under 30 professionals in Loudoun Business in 2010, featured in Wine Enthusiast’s 2013 40 Under 40 Tastemakers Issue, and made three of the first seven Virginia wines ever to be rated 90 points by Wine Enthusiast. Most recently, Harris was named to as one of the Top 100 Influential Winemakers in the United States by “Into Wine.”
Heron Hill Winery, in business since 1977, overlooks the western shore of Keuka Lake near Hammondsport and also has a tasting room in Canandaigua. It has begun offering free direct shipping to consumers as a permanent policy.
“With increased consumer demand for ease of access to our wine and recent events, our direct shipping program has shown great success,” Frarey said. “In response, we will be offering free direct-to-consumer shipping as a permanent policy, making Heron Hill Winery one of the only wineries in the Finger Lakes and United States offering free shipping as a permanent policy.”
For details visit, www.heronhill.com.
Owned by the Ingle family, Heron Hill began as a small Finger Lakes vineyard and winery. Now entering its sixth decade, it has grown into one of the most awarded, visited, and respected wine producers in the region.
“In exceeding our consumers’ needs with increased quality, along with easy access, Heron Hill will continue to grow and remain relevant with the addition and talent of Jordan along with instating our free direct shipping policy,” Frarey said.