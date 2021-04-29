NEWARK — This Wayne County village has a new code enforcement officer.
Michael Bouwens is assuming the role after working in Newark’s Department of Public Works for seven years and as village Water Treatment Plant operator for the past eight years. Bouwens takes over for Mark Peake, who will concentrate on the village’s economic development after serving in a dual role that included code enforcement.
Peake has worked for the village for 22 years.
“Mark has done an excellent job in the areas of code enforcement and economic development,” Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “I am excited that he will now be able to devote his full attention to economic development, especially with the knowledge that Michael’s background with the village gives him the skills he needs to be a successful code enforcement officer. We are fortunate to have filled these positions from in house.”