NEWARK — The Newark Chamber of Commerce chose Laurel House Comfort Care Home as its May business of the month.
“I am thankful for being chosen business of the month,” said Laci Graham, Laurel House director. “I have led Laurel House for the last year and a half, and am honored to do so. The mission of Laurel House is very near and dear to my heart.”
Laurel House opened in 2019, after many years of fundraising and rehabilitating an old office building in the Village of Newark. Many organizations and hands went into Laurel House’s creation.
The comfort care home remained open during the pandemic, one resident at a time. With staff fully vaccinated and committed to the community, Laurel House is able to occasionally take on two residents when circumstances allow.
“This pandemic has created many new ways to carry out our mission at Laurel House,” Graham said. “Everything from not being able to have families in common areas of our home, and trying to still connect with them over coffee, to doing zoom visitations for our residents to see their loved ones. It has certainly brought many challenges. During this past year, with many challenges we have faced, we also opened a charity resale store called Angel’s Attic. All items are gently used household items from donations, with volunteers running the store. We have a main street storefront, and thus far since opening the store, it has produced as much income as a few of our major fundraisers.”