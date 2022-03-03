NEWARK — Newark’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee is seeking proposals for privately sponsored projects to be considered for DRI funding.
The committee said the purpose of the call for proposals “is to hear from members of the community who have potentially transformative projects on privately owned sites that provide economic and community benefits.” The panel said “the process will enable the LPC to vet private projects that could transform the downtown in a uniform, open and transparent process.”
An information session on the call for project proposals will be held at 6 p.m. March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center, 131 Drumlin Court. It said submissions could include capital/construction projects, business expansion or creation and renovation of existing buildings on private sites.
The committee said submissions should “demonstrate the commitment of private funding sources and discuss the project’s transformative nature and potential community benefits.” All submissions should include as much information as possible to demonstrate that the idea is feasible and will have a meaningful impact on downtown Newark, the committee said.
After submission, the Newark LPC and its consultant team, led by LaBella Associates, will work with project sponsors to gather additional information as needed.
All requirements for submissions can be found in the Open Call for Potential DRI projects at newarkdri.com. The deadline for project submissions is April 1.
Questions and project submissions should be sent to mcocquyt@labellapc.com.
Visit newarkdri.com for more information on opportunities for public input and the DRI planning process.