NEWARK — Newark Garden Hotel was a once-bustling place for dinner, drinks and entertainment, as well as weddings and business meetings.
In recent years business has dropped off — despite a scarcity of hotel rooms in the county — but a newly formed New York City-based hotel/resort company is looking to turn the canalside property around.
EJC Hotels officials say they have made their first joint acquisition, purchasing the hotel with plans to spend approximately $10 million in a redevelopment project that includes a new look inside and out, along with the addition of a third floor that will be used for 40 upscale apartments — or short-term rentals, as they are sometimes called.
EJC Hotels is led by founder/CEO Ernie Catanzaro, who has worked over three decades in the hospitality industry. Catanzaro is part of an ownership that includes investor David Eckert of Rochester, who heads up a group of foreign investors.
The buyers closed on the property Friday. Catanzaro said the hotel was locally owned, but he was asked not to disclose the previous owner’s name.
“We know how much (the renovation is) needed,” Catanzaro said Monday. “People have been telling me about the place. It’s got great history.”
The property won’t be recognizable once renovations are completed, he said.
“It’s going to be a complete facelift,” Catanzaro said, explaining it will be reduced to a skeleton.
Work is expected to start in February or March.
The additional third floor will feature efficiency apartments for short-term rentals, largely targeting people working in the area for an extended period of time and in need of more than just a hotel room, he said. This should help drive business during the colder months when hotels in this region generally slow down significantly, Catanzaro explained.
The 107-room hotel closed the day of the property closing, he said. What employees remained at the hotel are being offered jobs once it reopens, which he said will be by summer — hopefully. Some will stay on during the project, he added.
The company said it is in discussions with major hotel brands to re-flag the property. One being considered is Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
Eckert said in a press release that Newark won’t be the last of the hotel projects the partners will be working on.
“We have identified several other sites and will be working closely with EJC Hotels in the upcoming months on acquiring and converting existing struggling hotels to hybrid hotel/apartments,” he said.
Catanzaro said the canalside location is an advantage to the hotel, noting a rooftop bar overlooking the canal is planned, along with dinner cruises and an updated event space.
He said they are leaning toward keeping the pool, which has space for events as well.
The hotel sale and renovation project follows plans announced earlier this year by Gorham-based Chrisanntha Inc., which is proposing to build Newark Canal Side Hotel, a 60,000-square-foot, 98-room facility with a 7,000-square-foot banquet and conference center on Van Buren Street near the canal. Iverson’s company is seeking millions of dollars in DRI funding for the $18.3 million project.
“Is that going to happen?” Catanzaro said when asked about the Chrisanntha project.
Regardless, Catanzaro said that project won’t deter his company’s plans.
“We’re going to be way ahead of them,” he said.
Catanzaro said Newark officials are aware of his renovation plans.
“We’ve been in touch with them,” he said, adding, “They didn’t believe we are doing it,” explaining that they have heard such plans before but they fell apart.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said he was aware of the project but had not heard that the sale had closed.
“We’ve been hopeful for some redevelopment there for a long time,” he said.