ALBANY — A Newark hotel project and a Wolcott apple farm are among 40 projects sharing in more than $27 million through the state’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
“We continue to make investments lifting up our communities across New York state, and these 40 shovel-ready projects are crucial to boosting economic growth and driving private investment,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release this week. “Together, our Regional Economic Development Councils are helping communities meet pressing needs through strategic investments creating good-paying jobs and expanding opportunities for New Yorkers.”
Gorham-based Chrisanntha Construction Corp. was awarded $1 million for what is being called the Newark Canal Front Hotel and Conference Center, proposed to be built on a vacant piece of land on VanBuren Street. The developer was already slated to receive $2 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds for the proposed 98-room hotel, which is expected to cost $18.3 million to build.
While Hochul characterized the Regional Economic Development Council-funded projects as “shovel ready,” Chris Iversen, president of Chrisanntha, said that is not the case when it comes to the hotel.
“We were honored to have our proposed project selected for grant funding,” Iversen wrote in an email to the Times last week. “However, the amount of the grant is not sufficient for the project to proceed without supplemental financing sources.”
Iversen did not respond to a followup email asking if the company is seeking other financial sources.
In a call last week, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor did not indicate the hotel project was in jeopardy.
Wolcott farm gets money to start applesauce line
Another project awarded Regional Economic Development Council grants is Cahoon Farms of Wolcott. It was awarded $700,000 under two grants. The consolidated funding process allows applicants to apply once to be eligible for awards from multiple state agencies.
According to its website, Cahoon processes fresh and frozen individually quick frozen apples and cherries, apple concentrate, apple juice and unpasteurized apple juice.
The farm grows its own apples and also purchases apples from other orchards in the region.
Under the state funding, Cahoon will renovate their facility and buy production equipment to start an applesauce line.
“The additional production line will create new jobs and provide an indirect benefit to the apple producers in New York, providing them with an additional outlet for their supply, much of which is currently processed out of state,” the state said in the release.
Cahoon could not be reached for comment last week.