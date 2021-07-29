NEWARK — Butch’s Body Shop, owned and operated by Herland (Butch) Bouwens, is the Newark Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month. Butch’s has been serving customers in Newark since 1982. In the early ’90s, construction started on a new facility that remains the home of the body shop on Rt. 31. Butch’s Body Shop serves customers by restoring vehicles to their safe, manufacturer factory standards. Their crew completes collision, restoration, and custom work on all types of vehicles. Butch’s has long-standing relationships with all insurance companies. Butch works directly with customers and insurance companies to have jobs completed safely, timely, and accurately. The family-owned business has a combined 70 years of experience, which enables them to provide customers with quality attention to detail.
Bouwens commented on the Newark Chamber’s recognition, stating, “The recognition from the chamber as ‘Business of the Month’ makes me feel like our effort at the shop is appreciated by our customers. Our reputation is important to us, and we appreciate serving this community”.