NEWARK — The Newark Chamber of Commerce has named Canal View Family Restaurant as its June Business of the Month.
Canal View is a family-owned diner at 247 West Union St. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, as well as many specialty desserts.
The Canal View owners, who celebrated their first anniversary recently, pride themselves on having their work recognized along with working with the local community.
Students from Newark High School began painting the front windows of the restaurant recently for different holidays/seasons.