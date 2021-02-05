NEWARK — Under new ownership, Canal View Family Restaurant, a family-owned diner located at 247 West Union St., became a member of the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce recently.
Canal View serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as many specialty desserts.
Owner Kortni Calabrese of Newark purchased the business in January 2020, not anticipating the onset of a global pandemic just months later.
“With the support of our community and dedicated staff, we have been able to navigate our way through the challenges brought forth by COVID-19,” she said.
Having to adapt to the “new normal,” Calabrese implemented an online ordering system and takeout services. She credits her staff for the smooth transition.
While still operating at 50% capacity, Canal View also offers indoor dining.
Calabrese notes that she and her staff pride themselves in their top-notch customer service and exceptional dishes including their daily homemade specialties.
Online takeout ordering is available at www.toasttab.com/canal-view or by calling (315) 331-4803.
Business hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.