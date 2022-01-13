CLYDE — The California man who at one time considered opening a meat-processing plant in the industrial park of this Wayne County village has instead committed the project to Tug Hill.
Rezk “Rez” Abdelrahman is bringing a state-of-the-art U.S. Department of Agriculture plant to the former ReEnergy site in the town of Lyonsdale, outside Lowville, according to information published in the Watertown Daily Times.
Abdelrahman, who moved from Irvine, Calif., to Calcium, Jefferson County, initially had looked at a site on Davis Parkway in Clyde (Finger Lakes Times, July 13, 2021). He had discussions with the Clyde Industrial Development Corp. and the village. The CIDC was in favor; village officials were not, fearing the use was incompatible with the rest of the industrial park.
Area residents also objected to the possibility of a processing plant so close to homes and the Clyde Elementary School and voiced their feelings to Clyde Mayor Jerry Fremouw.
Clyde also has an ordinance in place prohibiting such a use within the village.
Although the former Lyons landfill off Cole Road briefly was in contention for the facility, Abdelrahman instead signed a land-conveyance agreement with the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency on behalf of his company, McRez Packing International LLC.
His vision is for a comprehensive meat-based business, starting with a meat-packing plant and eventually leading to retail outlets throughout the state and beyond. The 46-acre property features an office building, a mechanical building, an 11,000-square-foot pole barn, and the truck lift and conveyor belt left behind by the previous owner.
By contrast, the potential Clyde site had no building and no utilities.
Abdelrahman anticipates the start-up investment in the plant to be about $2 million, including upgrading the existing structures to USDA standards, and is anticipating a $10 million investment by the fifth year, with more than 100 employees.
Abdelrahman paid about $75,000 for the property and did not ask to make payments in lieu of taxes, known as a PILOT, or for any other value-added assistance the IDA is empowered to give.
The plant is anticipated to be ready for operation in mid-2022.