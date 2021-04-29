CANANDAIGUA — Nolan’s donated nearly $5,400 to St. Mary’s School in April. The money was raised through a portion of proceeds from the sale of Friday night fish fry dinners during Lent, along with the restaurant’s corned beef and cabbage special that was sold on St. Patrick’s Day.
“From the very first time we opened our doors nearly 10 years ago, we have always experienced the true generosity of the community and in turn, we pride ourselves on being proud supporters of the Canandaigua community,” Nolan’s owner Nick Violas said. “We are thrilled to support St. Mary’s School and to present them with this donation.”
Additionally, throughout the pandemic Nolan’s supported local essential workers and organizations by donating more than $10,000 in meals.
“We are committed to facing these challenging times together and we are dedicated to ensuring we help those in need, especially employees who have been on the front line supporting our community,” Violas said. “From Thompson Hospital and Canandaigua Emergency Squad to Elm Manor, Clark Manor and Ferris Hills Nursing Homes to the Canandaigua Police Department and countless others — we are so grateful they have been working tirelessly to keep our friends and neighbors safe.”