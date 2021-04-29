Nick Violas

Nolan’s owner Nick Violas delivers a fish fry to a takeout customer during Lent.

 Submitted photo

CANANDAIGUA — Nolan’s donated nearly $5,400 to St. Mary’s School in April. The money was raised through a portion of proceeds from the sale of Friday night fish fry dinners during Lent, along with the restaurant’s corned beef and cabbage special that was sold on St. Patrick’s Day.

“From the very first time we opened our doors nearly 10 years ago, we have always experienced the true generosity of the community and in turn, we pride ourselves on being proud supporters of the Canandaigua community,” Nolan’s owner Nick Violas said. “We are thrilled to support St. Mary’s School and to present them with this donation.”

Additionally, throughout the pandemic Nolan’s supported local essential workers and organizations by donating more than $10,000 in meals.

“We are committed to facing these challenging times together and we are dedicated to ensuring we help those in need, especially employees who have been on the front line supporting our community,” Violas said. “From Thompson Hospital and Canandaigua Emergency Squad to Elm Manor, Clark Manor and Ferris Hills Nursing Homes to the Canandaigua Police Department and countless others — we are so grateful they have been working tirelessly to keep our friends and neighbors safe.”

Since 2011, Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake has been serving Certified Angus Beef (CAB), fresh seafood and pasta dishes in an upscale, yet casual atmosphere at an affordable price. Located on South Main St. at the north end of Canandaigua Lake, the restaurant features two main dining areas in addition to a private event room perfect for showers, corporate events, holiday parties, bus tours and business meetings. Nolan’s provides full-service catering throughout the Finger Lakes and is the exclusive caterer for Canandaigua Country Club. Visit www.nolansonthelake.com for more information.

