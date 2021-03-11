ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Small Business Council have issued a call for nominations for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award, which recognizes for-profit business leaders who have demonstrated success in both civic and professional areas, specifically in the areas of growth, leadership, achievement, and community service.
The Chamber and the SBC plan to present the 2020 Business Person of the Year award at a June 24 celebration. Nominations are due by March 31.
To be eligible, the for-profit business leader must have held a senior leadership position in their company for at least three full fiscal years. The Business Person of the Year may be, but need not be, the owner of their for-profit business.
“I encourage everyone to nominate a business leader that inspired them in 2020,” said Greg Miller, president of the Small Business Council. “Our area is rich with business people that excel in leadership and business growth while also giving back to the community. Please give a big ‘thank you’ by submitting their name as a nomination for the Business Person of the Year Award today.”
“While the COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted many plans in 2020, it also provided an opportunity for true leaders to shine,” added Bob Duffy, president and CEO of Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. “Winning the Business Person of the Year Award in a time of such challenge will be an honor with special distinction. We look forward to joining our Small Business Council in celebrating the service and success of our local business people.”
To nominate a distinguished business leader for the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award, visit http://bit.ly/BPOY20.
For additional information, contact Cassidy.Franklin@GreaterRochesterChamber.com or call (585) 256-4665.