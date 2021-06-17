CANANDAIGUA — North Star Coffee, a division of Ontario ARC, is celebrating its fourth birthday this week with specials and more, including a free small coffee from 7-10 a.m. Monday to Friday, and a spin of North Star’s discount wheel for a chance to win a surprise discount with your purchase.
North Star Coffee, at 1880 Rochester Road, also will host the Dainty Donuts food truck, which makes hand-crafted mini-doughnuts, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Friday.
North Star Coffee provides opportunities for people with disabilities or other challenges to build community connections.
To place an order online, or to shop North Star Coffee’s latest retail items, visit www.northstarcoffee.org.