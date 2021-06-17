CANANDAIGUA — North Star Coffee, a division of Ontario ARC, is celebrating its fourth birthday this week with specials and more, including a free small coffee from 7-10 a.m. Monday to Friday, and a spin of North Star’s discount wheel for a chance to win a surprise discount with your purchase.

North Star Coffee, at 1880 Rochester Road, also will host the Dainty Donuts food truck, which makes hand-crafted mini-doughnuts, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon Friday.

North Star Coffee provides opportunities for people with disabilities or other challenges to build community connections.

To place an order online, or to shop North Star Coffee’s latest retail items, visit www.northstarcoffee.org.

Ontario ARC is a non-profit agency founded in 1954, offering innovative programs and services for children and adults with disabilities or other challenges in Ontario County and the surrounding region. The agency offers programs and services including day programs, transportation and residential services, career programs and clinical services. The organization lives by its values which include: integrity, teamwork, quality, commitment and innovation. They offer individualized, enriched programming with the goal of nurturing uniqueness, creating opportunities and helping people fulfill their potential to engage in active citizenship and enriched community living. For more information, visit www.ontarioarc.org.

