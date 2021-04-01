HONESDALE, Pa. — Norwood Financial Corp., the holding company for Wayne Bank, initiated a stock repurchase program recently under which the company may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, or approximately 400,000 shares, in the open market, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The extent to which the Norwood repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
“We believe, at appropriate levels, the repurchase of shares of our common stock is a proper use of our capital,” company President and CEO Lewis Critelli said. “Our repurchase program could potentially enhance shareholder value in the company by increasing return on equity and net income per share.”
The company expects to appoint Boenning & Scattergood Inc. as its independent repurchasing agent to repurchase shares of its common stock on its behalf.
Wayne Bank owns Bank of the Finger Lakes, which has branches in Geneva and Penn Yan.