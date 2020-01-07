GENEVA — An athletic footwear and apparel chain is leaving a city shopping plaza.
Olympia Sports, based in Maine, is closing 76 stores, including its spot in the former Tops Plaza on Hamilton Street, as well as one at Roseland Center in Canandaigua.
Olympia Sports said it selected SB360 Capital Partners LLC to conduct store-closing sales in the those 76 stores.
Olympia, which was recently acquired by sports retailer JackRabbit, will continue to operate its remaining 75 stores under the Olympia Sports’ banner. The 76 retail sites to close were not part of the acquisition by JackRabbit, it said.
The store-closing sales started in November, and the company said $44 million of inventory will be sold when it’s all done.
A manager for the Geneva store said the location is set to close at the end of the month. Regular store hours remain, she said, adding that everything in the spot — from clothing to shelving — will be liquidated.
The other store in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region to close is at Wegmans Plaza in Brockport.
Olympia Sports said it opened its first store in 1975 in South Portland, Maine, and over the next 44 years, developed into 150 locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.