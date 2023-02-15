CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Inspiration Awards Luncheon Feb. 9 at Canandaigua Country Club.
ONChamber President and CEO Ethan Fogg welcomed the attendees and board Chair Michelle Pedzich of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust also addressed the crowd before the winners were announced.
According to the event program, the Inspiration Awards highlight “decisions made by members that actively advance the regional economy, enhance our quality of life and position us well for the future.”
This year’s awards and winners were:
•Environmental Champion, Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association — For its “high-quality consumer guidance and education, long-term active monitoring of lake conditions and Lake Friendly Living campaign.”
•Humanitarian, Family Counseling Service of the Finger Lakes — For its “pioneering work with Trauma-Informed Services as well as bilingual programming and services to the LGBTQ+ community in Ontario and surrounding counties.”
•Innovator, Uber Lawns & Landscapes — For its “reinterpretation of traditional lawn and landscape services, customer-first mentality, lake-friendly practices” and its commitment to investing a share of its profits in local charities.
•Minority or Women Owned Business of the Year, Young Lion Brewing Company — For its “pace-setting accomplishments in microbrewing, their status as one of the larger microbreweries in New York state, and their active support of other small and mid-sized microbreweries.”
•Visionary Investor, Leonard’s Express — For its “demonstrated investment in the people of Ontario County, investment in new state of the art warehouse facilities in Shortsville and charitable commitments to raise awareness of breast cancer and Parkinson’s.”