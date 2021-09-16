CANANDAIGUA — Ontario ARC has decided to increase the starting pay rates for agency-wide positions, beginning with an increase to $15.50 an hour for direct support professionals.
The move comes as the disability services sector and direct support workforce continues to face a statewide staffing shortage.
“This was a very courageous move for our board to take, and I am proud to be a part of the decision which translates into the largest wage increase in the history of our organization,” said Ann Scheetz, executive director at Ontario ARC. “We asked so much of our staff throughout the last year and a half. I cannot think of a better way to honor them and the critical work they do every day to ensure the health and safety of those we support.”
New starting rates go into effect immediately, and pay increases for existing staff will be adjusted as necessary in the coming weeks.
To view current openings at Ontario ARC, visit www.ontarioarc.org/careers.